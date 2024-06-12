Egyptian pound to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Tongan paʻangas is currently 0,049 today, reflecting a 0.243% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a 1.128% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 0,050 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 0,048 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a 1.844% increase in value.