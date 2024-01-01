Egyptian pounds to Mongolian tugriks today

Convert EGP to MNT at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
70,810.20 mnt

E£1.000 EGP = ₮70.81 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3740.7831.51283.5863.67332.374
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8431.62789.9383.95234.835
1 CAD0.7280.67610.571.160.8142.67223.554
1 GBP1.2761.1861.75411.93106.6844.68841.321

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Mongolian Tugrik
1 EGP70,81020 MNT
5 EGP354,05100 MNT
10 EGP708,10200 MNT
20 EGP1.416,20400 MNT
50 EGP3.540,51000 MNT
100 EGP7.081,02000 MNT
250 EGP17.702,55000 MNT
500 EGP35.405,10000 MNT
1000 EGP70.810,20000 MNT
2000 EGP141.620,40000 MNT
5000 EGP354.051,00000 MNT
10000 EGP708.102,00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Egyptian Pound
1 MNT0,01412 EGP
5 MNT0,07061 EGP
10 MNT0,14122 EGP
20 MNT0,28245 EGP
50 MNT0,70612 EGP
100 MNT1,41223 EGP
250 MNT3,53058 EGP
500 MNT7,06115 EGP
1000 MNT14,12230 EGP
2000 MNT28,24460 EGP
5000 MNT70,61150 EGP
10000 MNT141,22300 EGP