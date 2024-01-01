Danish kroner to Mongolian tugriks today

Convert DKK to MNT at the real exchange rate

1,000 dkk
4,86,685 mnt

kr1.000 DKK = ₮486.7 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:46
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Mongolian Tugrik
1 DKK486,68500 MNT
5 DKK2.433,42500 MNT
10 DKK4.866,85000 MNT
20 DKK9.733,70000 MNT
50 DKK24.334,25000 MNT
100 DKK48.668,50000 MNT
250 DKK121.671,25000 MNT
500 DKK243.342,50000 MNT
1000 DKK486.685,00000 MNT
2000 DKK973.370,00000 MNT
5000 DKK2.433.425,00000 MNT
10000 DKK4.866.850,00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Danish Krone
1 MNT0,00205 DKK
5 MNT0,01027 DKK
10 MNT0,02055 DKK
20 MNT0,04109 DKK
50 MNT0,10274 DKK
100 MNT0,20547 DKK
250 MNT0,51368 DKK
500 MNT1,02736 DKK
1000 MNT2,05472 DKK
2000 MNT4,10944 DKK
5000 MNT10,27360 DKK
10000 MNT20,54720 DKK