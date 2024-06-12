Danish krone to Mongolian tugriks Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the Danish krone to Mongolian tugriks history summary. This is the Danish krone (DKK) to Mongolian tugriks (MNT) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of DKK and MNT historical data from 12-06-2019 to 12-06-2024.

1,000 dkk
4,86,764 mnt

kr1.000 DKK = ₮486.8 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 12 Jun 2024
Danish krone to Mongolian tugriks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Mongolian tugriks is currently 486,764 today, reflecting a 0.057% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -1.129% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Mongolian tugriks has fluctuated between a high of 493,220 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 485,497 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.603% decrease in value.

How to convert Danish kroner to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

