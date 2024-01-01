Egyptian pounds to Laotian kips today

Convert EGP to LAK at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
4,54,806 lak

E£1.000 EGP = ₭454.8 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:17
Wise

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3750.7831.51283.5783.67332.374
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8431.62789.9383.95334.838
1 CAD0.7280.67610.571.160.8042.67223.552
1 GBP1.2761.1861.75511.93106.6834.68841.324

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Laotian Kip
1 EGP454,80600 LAK
5 EGP2.274,03000 LAK
10 EGP4.548,06000 LAK
20 EGP9.096,12000 LAK
50 EGP22.740,30000 LAK
100 EGP45.480,60000 LAK
250 EGP113.701,50000 LAK
500 EGP227.403,00000 LAK
1000 EGP454.806,00000 LAK
2000 EGP909.612,00000 LAK
5000 EGP2.274.030,00000 LAK
10000 EGP4.548.060,00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Egyptian Pound
1 LAK0,00220 EGP
5 LAK0,01099 EGP
10 LAK0,02199 EGP
20 LAK0,04397 EGP
50 LAK0,10994 EGP
100 LAK0,21987 EGP
250 LAK0,54969 EGP
500 LAK1,09937 EGP
1000 LAK2,19874 EGP
2000 LAK4,39748 EGP
5000 LAK10,99370 EGP
10000 LAK21,98740 EGP