Egyptian pound to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Laotian kips is currently 454,806 today, reflecting a -0.027% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a 0.615% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 456,279 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 451,598 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.471% increase in value.