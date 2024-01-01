Egyptian pounds to Jordanian dinars today

Convert EGP to JOD at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
14.862 jod

E£1.000 EGP = JD0.01486 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:14
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3750.7831.51283.5793.67332.376
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8431.62789.9433.95334.842
1 CAD0.7280.67610.571.160.8042.67223.554
1 GBP1.2771.1861.75511.93106.6924.68941.33

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Jordanian Dinar
1 EGP0,01486 JOD
5 EGP0,07431 JOD
10 EGP0,14862 JOD
20 EGP0,29725 JOD
50 EGP0,74312 JOD
100 EGP1,48623 JOD
250 EGP3,71558 JOD
500 EGP7,43115 JOD
1000 EGP14,86230 JOD
2000 EGP29,72460 JOD
5000 EGP74,31150 JOD
10000 EGP148,62300 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Egyptian Pound
1 JOD67,28430 EGP
5 JOD336,42150 EGP
10 JOD672,84300 EGP
20 JOD1.345,68600 EGP
50 JOD3.364,21500 EGP
100 JOD6.728,43000 EGP
250 JOD16.821,07500 EGP
500 JOD33.642,15000 EGP
1000 JOD67.284,30000 EGP
2000 JOD134.568,60000 EGP
5000 JOD336.421,50000 EGP
10000 JOD672.843,00000 EGP