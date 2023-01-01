2000 Egyptian pounds to Jordanian dinars

Convert EGP to JOD at the real exchange rate

2.000 egp
45,899 jod

1.00000 EGP = 0.02295 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:12
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9051.31880.7846521.4660683.2233.6727529.5429
1 EUR1.1049511.457210.867011.6199291.95734.0582132.6434
1 CAD0.7582650.68624410.5949741.1116663.10512.7849222.4013
1 GBP1.274451.153391.6807411.86842106.0644.6807437.6509

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Jordanian Dinar
1 EGP0.02295 JOD
5 EGP0.11475 JOD
10 EGP0.22950 JOD
20 EGP0.45899 JOD
50 EGP1.14749 JOD
100 EGP2.29497 JOD
250 EGP5.73742 JOD
500 EGP11.47485 JOD
1000 EGP22.94970 JOD
2000 EGP45.89940 JOD
5000 EGP114.74850 JOD
10000 EGP229.49700 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Egyptian Pound
1 JOD43.57360 EGP
5 JOD217.86800 EGP
10 JOD435.73600 EGP
20 JOD871.47200 EGP
50 JOD2178.68000 EGP
100 JOD4357.36000 EGP
250 JOD10893.40000 EGP
500 JOD21786.80000 EGP
1000 JOD43573.60000 EGP
2000 JOD87147.20000 EGP
5000 JOD217868.00000 EGP
10000 JOD435736.00000 EGP