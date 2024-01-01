Egyptian pounds to Croatian kunas today

Convert EGP to HRK at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
147.18 hrk

E£1.000 EGP = kn0.1472 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:13
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3750.7831.51283.5863.67332.376
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8431.62789.9593.95334.845
1 CAD0.7280.67610.571.160.812.67223.554
1 GBP1.2771.1861.75511.93106.7024.68941.33

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Croatian Kuna
1 EGP0,14718 HRK
5 EGP0,73591 HRK
10 EGP1,47181 HRK
20 EGP2,94362 HRK
50 EGP7,35905 HRK
100 EGP14,71810 HRK
250 EGP36,79525 HRK
500 EGP73,59050 HRK
1000 EGP147,18100 HRK
2000 EGP294,36200 HRK
5000 EGP735,90500 HRK
10000 EGP1.471,81000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Egyptian Pound
1 HRK6,79434 EGP
5 HRK33,97170 EGP
10 HRK67,94340 EGP
20 HRK135,88680 EGP
50 HRK339,71700 EGP
100 HRK679,43400 EGP
250 HRK1.698,58500 EGP
500 HRK3.397,17000 EGP
1000 HRK6.794,34000 EGP
2000 HRK13.588,68000 EGP
5000 HRK33.971,70000 EGP
10000 HRK67.943,40000 EGP