100 egp
188.01 dop

1.00000 EGP = 1.88011 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:21
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868561.1072592.12631.462511.623890.9266618.7186
1 GBP1.1513311.27475106.0631.683751.869551.0668921.5503
1 USD0.903150.784468183.20281.320851.46660.836916.9055
1 INR0.01085470.009428380.012018810.01587510.01762680.01005860.203184

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Dominican Peso
1 EGP1.88011 DOP
5 EGP9.40055 DOP
10 EGP18.80110 DOP
20 EGP37.60220 DOP
50 EGP94.00550 DOP
100 EGP188.01100 DOP
250 EGP470.02750 DOP
500 EGP940.05500 DOP
1000 EGP1880.11000 DOP
2000 EGP3760.22000 DOP
5000 EGP9400.55000 DOP
10000 EGP18801.10000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Egyptian Pound
1 DOP0.53188 EGP
5 DOP2.65942 EGP
10 DOP5.31884 EGP
20 DOP10.63768 EGP
50 DOP26.59420 EGP
100 DOP53.18840 EGP
250 DOP132.97100 EGP
500 DOP265.94200 EGP
1000 DOP531.88400 EGP
2000 DOP1063.76800 EGP
5000 DOP2659.42000 EGP
10000 DOP5318.84000 EGP