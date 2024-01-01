Convert CZK to DOP at the real exchange rate

Czech korunas to Dominican pesos today

10,000 czk
25,846.30 dop

Kč1.000 CZK = $2.585 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:33
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.0750.8431,479.564.33589.84634.8150.964
1 USD0.9310.7841,376.084.03283.56332.380.897
1 GBP1.1871.27611,755.535.144106.60541.3081.144
1 KRW0.0010.0010.00110.0030.0610.0240.001

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech koruna

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Dominican Peso
1 CZK2,58463 DOP
5 CZK12,92315 DOP
10 CZK25,84630 DOP
20 CZK51,69260 DOP
50 CZK129,23150 DOP
100 CZK258,46300 DOP
250 CZK646,15750 DOP
500 CZK1.292,31500 DOP
1000 CZK2.584,63000 DOP
2000 CZK5.169,26000 DOP
5000 CZK12.923,15000 DOP
10000 CZK25.846,30000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Czech Republic Koruna
1 DOP0,38690 CZK
5 DOP1,93451 CZK
10 DOP3,86902 CZK
20 DOP7,73804 CZK
50 DOP19,34510 CZK
100 DOP38,69020 CZK
250 DOP96,72550 CZK
500 DOP193,45100 CZK
1000 DOP386,90200 CZK
2000 DOP773,80400 CZK
5000 DOP1.934,51000 CZK
10000 DOP3.869,02000 CZK