Czech koruna to Dominican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Dominican pesos is currently 2,585 today, reflecting a -0.158% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.807% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Dominican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 2,635 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 2,570 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.627% decrease in value.