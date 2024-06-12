Egyptian pound to Dominican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Dominican pesos is currently 1,244 today, reflecting a -0.350% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a 0.024% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Dominican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 1,255 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 1,244 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.754% increase in value.