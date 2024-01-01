Algerian dinars to Jordanian dinars today

1,000 dzd
5.271 jod

دج1.000 DZD = JD0.005271 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:42
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Jordanian Dinar
1 DZD0,00527 JOD
5 DZD0,02635 JOD
10 DZD0,05271 JOD
20 DZD0,10542 JOD
50 DZD0,26354 JOD
100 DZD0,52708 JOD
250 DZD1,31770 JOD
500 DZD2,63541 JOD
1000 DZD5,27081 JOD
2000 DZD10,54162 JOD
5000 DZD26,35405 JOD
10000 DZD52,70810 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Algerian Dinar
1 JOD189,72400 DZD
5 JOD948,62000 DZD
10 JOD1.897,24000 DZD
20 JOD3.794,48000 DZD
50 JOD9.486,20000 DZD
100 JOD18.972,40000 DZD
250 JOD47.431,00000 DZD
500 JOD94.862,00000 DZD
1000 JOD189.724,00000 DZD
2000 JOD379.448,00000 DZD
5000 JOD948.620,00000 DZD
10000 JOD1.897.240,00000 DZD