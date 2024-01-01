Convert DZD to GHS at the real exchange rate

Algerian dinars to Ghanaian cedis today

1,000 dzd
105.87 ghs

دج1.000 DZD = GH¢0.1059 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:38
How to convert Algerian dinars to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 DZD0,10587 GHS
5 DZD0,52935 GHS
10 DZD1,05870 GHS
20 DZD2,11740 GHS
50 DZD5,29350 GHS
100 DZD10,58700 GHS
250 DZD26,46750 GHS
500 DZD52,93500 GHS
1000 DZD105,87000 GHS
2000 DZD211,74000 GHS
5000 DZD529,35000 GHS
10000 DZD1.058,70000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Algerian Dinar
1 GHS9,44558 DZD
5 GHS47,22790 DZD
10 GHS94,45580 DZD
20 GHS188,91160 DZD
50 GHS472,27900 DZD
100 GHS944,55800 DZD
250 GHS2.361,39500 DZD
500 GHS4.722,79000 DZD
1000 GHS9.445,58000 DZD
2000 GHS18.891,16000 DZD
5000 GHS47.227,90000 DZD
10000 GHS94.455,80000 DZD