5 Algerian dinars to Ghanaian cedis

Convert DZD to GHS at the real exchange rate

5 dzd
0.43 ghs

1.00000 DZD = 0.08666 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868721.1054591.96681.4651.627460.9260518.7394
1 GBP1.1511211.27255105.8691.686451.873461.0659921.572
1 USD0.90460.785824183.1941.325251.472210.8376516.9518
1 INR0.01087350.009445680.012020110.01592960.01769610.01006860.203762

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinars

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 DZD0.08666 GHS
5 DZD0.43328 GHS
10 DZD0.86655 GHS
20 DZD1.73311 GHS
50 DZD4.33277 GHS
100 DZD8.66555 GHS
250 DZD21.66387 GHS
500 DZD43.32775 GHS
1000 DZD86.65550 GHS
2000 DZD173.31100 GHS
5000 DZD433.27750 GHS
10000 DZD866.55500 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Algerian Dinar
1 GHS11.53990 DZD
5 GHS57.69950 DZD
10 GHS115.39900 DZD
20 GHS230.79800 DZD
50 GHS576.99500 DZD
100 GHS1153.99000 DZD
250 GHS2884.97500 DZD
500 GHS5769.95000 DZD
1000 GHS11539.90000 DZD
2000 GHS23079.80000 DZD
5000 GHS57699.50000 DZD
10000 GHS115399.00000 DZD