Convert DZD to AWG at the real exchange rate

Algerian dinars to Aruban florins today

1,000 dzd
13.31 awg

دج1.000 DZD = ƒ0.01331 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:31
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.07589.8621.4791.6260.96420.123
1 GBP1.18611.275106.5791.7541.9291.14323.866
1 USD0.930.784183.5621.3751.5120.89618.712
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Algerian dinars to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Aruban Florin
1 DZD0,01331 AWG
5 DZD0,06654 AWG
10 DZD0,13308 AWG
20 DZD0,26616 AWG
50 DZD0,66541 AWG
100 DZD1,33082 AWG
250 DZD3,32705 AWG
500 DZD6,65410 AWG
1000 DZD13,30820 AWG
2000 DZD26,61640 AWG
5000 DZD66,54100 AWG
10000 DZD133,08200 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Algerian Dinar
1 AWG75,14190 DZD
5 AWG375,70950 DZD
10 AWG751,41900 DZD
20 AWG1.502,83800 DZD
50 AWG3.757,09500 DZD
100 AWG7.514,19000 DZD
250 AWG18.785,47500 DZD
500 AWG37.570,95000 DZD
1000 AWG75.141,90000 DZD
2000 AWG150.283,80000 DZD
5000 AWG375.709,50000 DZD
10000 AWG751.419,00000 DZD