500 Algerian dinars to Aruban florins

Convert DZD to AWG at the real exchange rate

500 dzd
6,67 awg

1.00000 DZD = 0.01335 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:54
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Aruban Florin
1 DZD0.01335 AWG
5 DZD0.06674 AWG
10 DZD0.13347 AWG
20 DZD0.26694 AWG
50 DZD0.66735 AWG
100 DZD1.33470 AWG
250 DZD3.33675 AWG
500 DZD6.67350 AWG
1000 DZD13.34700 AWG
2000 DZD26.69400 AWG
5000 DZD66.73500 AWG
10000 DZD133.47000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Algerian Dinar
1 AWG74.92350 DZD
5 AWG374.61750 DZD
10 AWG749.23500 DZD
20 AWG1498.47000 DZD
50 AWG3746.17500 DZD
100 AWG7492.35000 DZD
250 AWG18730.87500 DZD
500 AWG37461.75000 DZD
1000 AWG74923.50000 DZD
2000 AWG149847.00000 DZD
5000 AWG374617.50000 DZD
10000 AWG749235.00000 DZD