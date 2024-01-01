Convert DKK to ANG at the real exchange rate

Danish kroner to Netherlands Antillean guilders today

1,000 dkk
258.07 ang

kr1.000 DKK = ƒ0.2581 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.07511.2520.843299.4711.62611.46689.846
1 USD0.93110.4640.784278.51.51210.66283.554
1 SEK0.0890.09610.07526.6150.1441.0197.985
1 GBP1.1861.27513.3461355.2131.92813.599106.569

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Netherlands Antillean guilders

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ANG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to ANG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish krone

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 DKK0,25807 ANG
5 DKK1,29034 ANG
10 DKK2,58067 ANG
20 DKK5,16134 ANG
50 DKK12,90335 ANG
100 DKK25,80670 ANG
250 DKK64,51675 ANG
500 DKK129,03350 ANG
1000 DKK258,06700 ANG
2000 DKK516,13400 ANG
5000 DKK1.290,33500 ANG
10000 DKK2.580,67000 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Danish Krone
1 ANG3,87496 DKK
5 ANG19,37480 DKK
10 ANG38,74960 DKK
20 ANG77,49920 DKK
50 ANG193,74800 DKK
100 ANG387,49600 DKK
250 ANG968,74000 DKK
500 ANG1.937,48000 DKK
1000 ANG3.874,96000 DKK
2000 ANG7.749,92000 DKK
5000 ANG19.374,80000 DKK
10000 ANG38.749,60000 DKK