Cape Verdean escudos to Kenyan shillings today

Convert CVE to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 cve
1,241 kes

Esc1.000 CVE = Ksh1.241 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:08
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Kenyan Shilling
1 CVE1,24080 KES
5 CVE6,20400 KES
10 CVE12,40800 KES
20 CVE24,81600 KES
50 CVE62,04000 KES
100 CVE124,08000 KES
250 CVE310,20000 KES
500 CVE620,40000 KES
1000 CVE1.240,80000 KES
2000 CVE2.481,60000 KES
5000 CVE6.204,00000 KES
10000 CVE12.408,00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 KES0,80593 CVE
5 KES4,02967 CVE
10 KES8,05933 CVE
20 KES16,11866 CVE
50 KES40,29665 CVE
100 KES80,59330 CVE
250 KES201,48325 CVE
500 KES402,96650 CVE
1000 KES805,93300 CVE
2000 KES1.611,86600 CVE
5000 KES4.029,66500 CVE
10000 KES8.059,33000 CVE