Cape Verdean escudo to Kenyan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cape Verdean escudo to Kenyan shillings is currently 1,241 today, reflecting a -1.322% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cape Verdean escudo has remained relatively stable, with a -3.453% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cape Verdean escudo to Kenyan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 1,287 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 1,241 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.996% decrease in value.