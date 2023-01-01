amount-spellout.1000 Cape Verdean escudos to Kenyan shillings

Convert CVE to KES at the real exchange rate

1000 cve
1560 kes

1.00000 CVE = 1.55999 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:16
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8697651.1077592.10271.464831.617980.93336518.7901
1 GBP1.1497411.2736105.8921.684141.860221.0731221.6033
1 USD0.902750.785176183.14391.322351.46060.8425516.9624
1 INR0.01085750.009443580.012027310.01590440.01756710.01013360.204013

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Kenyan Shilling
1 CVE1.55999 KES
5 CVE7.79995 KES
10 CVE15.59990 KES
20 CVE31.19980 KES
50 CVE77.99950 KES
100 CVE155.99900 KES
250 CVE389.99750 KES
500 CVE779.99500 KES
1000 CVE1559.99000 KES
2000 CVE3119.98000 KES
5000 CVE7799.95000 KES
10000 CVE15599.90000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 KES0.64103 CVE
5 KES3.20516 CVE
10 KES6.41032 CVE
20 KES12.82064 CVE
50 KES32.05160 CVE
100 KES64.10320 CVE
250 KES160.25800 CVE
500 KES320.51600 CVE
1000 KES641.03200 CVE
2000 KES1282.06400 CVE
5000 KES3205.16000 CVE
10000 KES6410.32000 CVE