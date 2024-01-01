Convert KES to CVE at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.10000 Kenyan shillings to Cape Verdean escudos

10,000 kes
7,992.34 cve

Ksh1.000 KES = Esc0.7992 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KES to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.80560.8062
Low0.77400.7610
Average0.79460.7835
Change1.81%2.91%
1 KES to CVE stats

The performance of KES to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8056 and a 30 day low of 0.7740. This means the 30 day average was 0.7946. The change for KES to CVE was 1.81.

The performance of KES to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8062 and a 90 day low of 0.7610. This means the 90 day average was 0.7835. The change for KES to CVE was 2.91.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 KES0,79923 CVE
5 KES3,99617 CVE
10 KES7,99234 CVE
20 KES15,98468 CVE
50 KES39,96170 CVE
100 KES79,92340 CVE
250 KES199,80850 CVE
500 KES399,61700 CVE
1000 KES799,23400 CVE
2000 KES1.598,46800 CVE
5000 KES3.996,17000 CVE
10000 KES7.992,34000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Kenyan Shilling
1 CVE1,25120 KES
5 CVE6,25600 KES
10 CVE12,51200 KES
20 CVE25,02400 KES
50 CVE62,56000 KES
100 CVE125,12000 KES
250 CVE312,80000 KES
500 CVE625,60000 KES
1000 CVE1.251,20000 KES
2000 CVE2.502,40000 KES
5000 CVE6.256,00000 KES
10000 CVE12.512,00000 KES