Hungarian forint to Tajikistani somonis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hungarian forint to Tajikistani somonis is currently 0.030 today, reflecting a -0.547% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hungarian forint has remained relatively stable, with a -0.836% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hungarian forint to Tajikistani somonis has fluctuated between a high of 0.030 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.030 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.381% increase in value.