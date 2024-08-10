Bahamian dollar to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahamian dollar to Brazilian reais is currently 5.509 today, reflecting a -0.701% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahamian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -3.829% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahamian dollar to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 5.801 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 5.495 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a -0.943% decrease in value.