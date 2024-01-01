Bahraini dinars to Trinidad and Tobago dollars today

Convert BHD to TTD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
17,938.20 ttd

1.000 BHD = 17.94 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1381.4741.6640.96618.254
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5611.7271.9491.13121.377
1 USD0.9230.788183.1681.361.5350.89116.842
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 BHD17.93820 TTD
5 BHD89.69100 TTD
10 BHD179.38200 TTD
20 BHD358.76400 TTD
50 BHD896.91000 TTD
100 BHD1,793.82000 TTD
250 BHD4,484.55000 TTD
500 BHD8,969.10000 TTD
1000 BHD17,938.20000 TTD
2000 BHD35,876.40000 TTD
5000 BHD89,691.00000 TTD
10000 BHD179,382.00000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 TTD0.05575 BHD
5 TTD0.27873 BHD
10 TTD0.55747 BHD
20 TTD1.11494 BHD
50 TTD2.78735 BHD
100 TTD5.57469 BHD
250 TTD13.93673 BHD
500 TTD27.87345 BHD
1000 TTD55.74690 BHD
2000 TTD111.49380 BHD
5000 TTD278.73450 BHD
10000 TTD557.46900 BHD