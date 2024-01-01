1 South African rand to Tanzanian shillings

Convert ZAR to TZS at the real exchange rate

1 zar
135.04 tzs

1.00000 ZAR = 135.03600 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:56
Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7847750.9133599.0831.4907625.9215.217516.8415
1 GBP1.2742511.16378763.3821.899633.028619.390921.4603
1 EUR1.094950.859271655.9661.632328.381116.662418.4406
1 XOF0.001669220.001309960.0015244710.00248840.04326610.02540130.0281121

Conversion rates South African Rand / Tanzanian Shilling
1 ZAR135.03600 TZS
5 ZAR675.18000 TZS
10 ZAR1350.36000 TZS
20 ZAR2700.72000 TZS
50 ZAR6751.80000 TZS
100 ZAR13503.60000 TZS
250 ZAR33759.00000 TZS
500 ZAR67518.00000 TZS
1000 ZAR135036.00000 TZS
2000 ZAR270072.00000 TZS
5000 ZAR675180.00000 TZS
10000 ZAR1350360.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / South African Rand
1 TZS0.00741 ZAR
5 TZS0.03703 ZAR
10 TZS0.07405 ZAR
20 TZS0.14811 ZAR
50 TZS0.37027 ZAR
100 TZS0.74054 ZAR
250 TZS1.85135 ZAR
500 TZS3.70271 ZAR
1000 TZS7.40541 ZAR
2000 TZS14.81082 ZAR
5000 TZS37.02705 ZAR
10000 TZS74.05410 ZAR