1 South African rand to Gambian dalasis

Convert ZAR to GMD at the real exchange rate

1 zar
3.54 gmd

1.00000 ZAR = 3.54240 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:11
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8594851.096191.07421.463461.630490.92841518.4455
1 GBP1.1634911.27525105.961.702651.896991.080221.4603
1 USD0.912350.78416183.08931.335151.487540.8470516.8283
1 INR0.01098010.009437560.012035210.01606890.01790290.01019450.202533

Conversion rates South African Rand / Gambian Dalasi
1 ZAR3.54240 GMD
5 ZAR17.71200 GMD
10 ZAR35.42400 GMD
20 ZAR70.84800 GMD
50 ZAR177.12000 GMD
100 ZAR354.24000 GMD
250 ZAR885.60000 GMD
500 ZAR1771.20000 GMD
1000 ZAR3542.40000 GMD
2000 ZAR7084.80000 GMD
5000 ZAR17712.00000 GMD
10000 ZAR35424.00000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / South African Rand
1 GMD0.28230 ZAR
5 GMD1.41148 ZAR
10 GMD2.82295 ZAR
20 GMD5.64590 ZAR
50 GMD14.11475 ZAR
100 GMD28.22950 ZAR
250 GMD70.57375 ZAR
500 GMD141.14750 ZAR
1000 GMD282.29500 ZAR
2000 GMD564.59000 ZAR
5000 GMD1411.47500 ZAR
10000 GMD2822.95000 ZAR