CFP francs to New Taiwan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP francs to New Taiwan dollars is currently 0.291 today, reflecting a -0.197% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP francs has remained relatively stable, with a -0.401% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP francs to New Taiwan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.294 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 0.290 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.891% increase in value.