CFP francs to Turkmenistani manats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP francs to Turkmenistani manats is currently 0.031 today, reflecting a -0.562% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP francs has remained relatively stable, with a -1.090% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP francs to Turkmenistani manats has fluctuated between a high of 0.032 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 0.031 on 27-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.891% increase in value.