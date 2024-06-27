CFP francs to Tajikistani somonis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP francs to Tajikistani somonis is currently 0.096 today, reflecting a -0.764% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP francs has remained relatively stable, with a -2.513% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP francs to Tajikistani somonis has fluctuated between a high of 0.098 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 0.096 on 27-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -1.416% decrease in value.