CFP francs to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP francs to Thai bahts is currently 0.331 today, reflecting a 0.055% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP francs has remained relatively stable, with a -0.339% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP francs to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 0.333 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 0.328 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.902% increase in value.