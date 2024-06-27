CFP francs to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP francs to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 67.614 today, reflecting a -0.300% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP francs has remained relatively stable, with a -0.662% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP francs to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 68.148 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 67.424 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.847% increase in value.