CFP francs to Papua New Guinean kinas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP francs to Papua New Guinean kinas is currently 0.034 today, reflecting a -0.599% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP francs has remained relatively stable, with a -1.014% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP francs to Papua New Guinean kinas has fluctuated between a high of 0.035 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 0.034 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.891% increase in value.