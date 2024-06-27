CFP francs to Malawian kwachas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP francs to Malawian kwachas is currently 15.484 today, reflecting a -0.437% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP francs has remained relatively stable, with a -0.952% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP francs to Malawian kwachas has fluctuated between a high of 15.664 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 15.482 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.891% increase in value.