CFP francs to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP francs to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 4.163 today, reflecting a -0.766% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP francs has remained relatively stable, with a 0.125% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP francs to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 4.219 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 4.143 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 1.051% increase in value.