CFP francs to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP francs to Guinean francs is currently 77.178 today, reflecting a -0.274% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP francs has remained relatively stable, with a -0.737% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP francs to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 77.751 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 76.952 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.842% increase in value.