CFP francs to Chinese yuan rmb exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP francs to Chinese yuan rmb is currently 0.065 today, reflecting a -0.224% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP francs has remained relatively stable, with a -0.672% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP francs to Chinese yuan rmb has fluctuated between a high of 0.066 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 0.065 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.892% increase in value.