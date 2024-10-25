Vietnamese dong to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vietnamese dong to Tanzanian shillings is currently 0.107 today, reflecting a -0.116% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vietnamese dong has remained relatively stable, with a -0.696% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vietnamese dong to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 0.109 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 0.107 on 25-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 0.344% increase in value.