Vietnamese dong to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vietnamese dong to Colombian pesos is currently 0.169 today, reflecting a -0.488% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vietnamese dong has remained relatively stable, with a 0.366% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vietnamese dong to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0.170 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 0.168 on 22-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 0.551% increase in value.