Philippine pesos to Uzbekistan soms today
Convert PHP to UZS at the real exchange rate
PHP to UZS conversion chart
1 PHP = 221.64200 UZS
0
|1 PHP to UZS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|228.1080
|229.1970
|Low
|221.2030
|214.2430
|Average
|224.4927
|223.5261
|Change
|-2.56%
|2.76%
1 PHP to UZS stats
The performance of PHP to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 228.1080 and a 30 day low of 221.2030. This means the 30 day average was 224.4927. The change for PHP to UZS was -2.56.
The performance of PHP to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 229.1970 and a 90 day low of 214.2430. This means the 90 day average was 223.5261. The change for PHP to UZS was 2.76.
|Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Uzbekistan Som
|1 PHP
|221.64200 UZS
|5 PHP
|1,108.21000 UZS
|10 PHP
|2,216.42000 UZS
|20 PHP
|4,432.84000 UZS
|50 PHP
|11,082.10000 UZS
|100 PHP
|22,164.20000 UZS
|250 PHP
|55,410.50000 UZS
|500 PHP
|110,821.00000 UZS
|1000 PHP
|221,642.00000 UZS
|2000 PHP
|443,284.00000 UZS
|5000 PHP
|1,108,210.00000 UZS
|10000 PHP
|2,216,420.00000 UZS