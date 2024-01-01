Philippine pesos to Uzbekistan soms today

Convert PHP to UZS at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = so'm221.6 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:36
PHP to UZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

UZS
1 PHP to UZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High228.1080229.1970
Low221.2030214.2430
Average224.4927223.5261
Change-2.56%2.76%
1 PHP to UZS stats

The performance of PHP to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 228.1080 and a 30 day low of 221.2030. This means the 30 day average was 224.4927. The change for PHP to UZS was -2.56.

The performance of PHP to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 229.1970 and a 90 day low of 214.2430. This means the 90 day average was 223.5261. The change for PHP to UZS was 2.76.

How to convert Philippine pesos to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Uzbekistan Som
1 PHP221.64200 UZS
5 PHP1,108.21000 UZS
10 PHP2,216.42000 UZS
20 PHP4,432.84000 UZS
50 PHP11,082.10000 UZS
100 PHP22,164.20000 UZS
250 PHP55,410.50000 UZS
500 PHP110,821.00000 UZS
1000 PHP221,642.00000 UZS
2000 PHP443,284.00000 UZS
5000 PHP1,108,210.00000 UZS
10000 PHP2,216,420.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Philippine Peso
1 UZS0.00451 PHP
5 UZS0.02256 PHP
10 UZS0.04512 PHP
20 UZS0.09024 PHP
50 UZS0.22559 PHP
100 UZS0.45118 PHP
250 UZS1.12795 PHP
500 UZS2.25589 PHP
1000 UZS4.51179 PHP
2000 UZS9.02358 PHP
5000 UZS22.55895 PHP
10000 UZS45.11790 PHP