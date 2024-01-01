Philippine pesos to Norwegian kroner today

Convert PHP to NOK at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = kr0.1890 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:28
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PHP to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NOK
1 PHP to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.18990.1935
Low0.18550.1855
Average0.18830.1885
Change1.94%0.23%
View full history

1 PHP to NOK stats

The performance of PHP to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1899 and a 30 day low of 0.1855. This means the 30 day average was 0.1883. The change for PHP to NOK was 1.94.

The performance of PHP to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1935 and a 90 day low of 0.1855. This means the 90 day average was 0.1885. The change for PHP to NOK was 0.23.

Track market ratesView PHP to NOK chart

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3820.9261.5030.7711,379.32151.8757.115
1 CAD0.72410.671.0870.558998.097109.8995.148
1 EUR1.081.49211.6220.8321,489.04163.9557.681
1 AUD0.6660.920.61610.513917.937101.0734.735

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine peso

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Norwegian Krone
1 PHP0.18904 NOK
5 PHP0.94520 NOK
10 PHP1.89039 NOK
20 PHP3.78078 NOK
50 PHP9.45195 NOK
100 PHP18.90390 NOK
250 PHP47.25975 NOK
500 PHP94.51950 NOK
1000 PHP189.03900 NOK
2000 PHP378.07800 NOK
5000 PHP945.19500 NOK
10000 PHP1,890.39000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Philippine Peso
1 NOK5.28990 PHP
5 NOK26.44950 PHP
10 NOK52.89900 PHP
20 NOK105.79800 PHP
50 NOK264.49500 PHP
100 NOK528.99000 PHP
250 NOK1,322.47500 PHP
500 NOK2,644.95000 PHP
1000 NOK5,289.90000 PHP
2000 NOK10,579.80000 PHP
5000 NOK26,449.50000 PHP
10000 NOK52,899.00000 PHP