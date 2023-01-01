1 Philippine peso to Norwegian kroner

Convert PHP to NOK at the real exchange rate

1 php
0.18 nok

1.00000 PHP = 0.18364 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:30
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Norwegian Krone
1 PHP0.18364 NOK
5 PHP0.91819 NOK
10 PHP1.83639 NOK
20 PHP3.67278 NOK
50 PHP9.18195 NOK
100 PHP18.36390 NOK
250 PHP45.90975 NOK
500 PHP91.81950 NOK
1000 PHP183.63900 NOK
2000 PHP367.27800 NOK
5000 PHP918.19500 NOK
10000 PHP1836.39000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Philippine Peso
1 NOK5.44547 PHP
5 NOK27.22735 PHP
10 NOK54.45470 PHP
20 NOK108.90940 PHP
50 NOK272.27350 PHP
100 NOK544.54700 PHP
250 NOK1361.36750 PHP
500 NOK2722.73500 PHP
1000 NOK5445.47000 PHP
2000 NOK10890.94000 PHP
5000 NOK27227.35000 PHP
10000 NOK54454.70000 PHP