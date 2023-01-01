500 Philippine pesos to Lesotho lotis

Convert PHP to LSL at the real exchange rate

500 php
165.11 lsl

1.00000 PHP = 0.33022 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8663051.1036591.89371.462451.620270.9283418.7445
1 GBP1.1543311.274106.0781.688181.870371.0716121.6377
1 USD0.90610.784929183.26341.32511.468110.841116.9841
1 INR0.01088210.009427060.012010110.01591460.01763210.01010170.20398

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Lesotho Loti
1 PHP0.33022 LSL
5 PHP1.65109 LSL
10 PHP3.30219 LSL
20 PHP6.60438 LSL
50 PHP16.51095 LSL
100 PHP33.02190 LSL
250 PHP82.55475 LSL
500 PHP165.10950 LSL
1000 PHP330.21900 LSL
2000 PHP660.43800 LSL
5000 PHP1651.09500 LSL
10000 PHP3302.19000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Philippine Peso
1 LSL3.02829 PHP
5 LSL15.14145 PHP
10 LSL30.28290 PHP
20 LSL60.56580 PHP
50 LSL151.41450 PHP
100 LSL302.82900 PHP
250 LSL757.07250 PHP
500 LSL1514.14500 PHP
1000 LSL3028.29000 PHP
2000 LSL6056.58000 PHP
5000 LSL15141.45000 PHP
10000 LSL30282.90000 PHP