Philippine pesos to Lesotho lotis today

Convert PHP to LSL at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = L0.3059 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:25
PHP to LSL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

LSL
1 PHP to LSLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.31020.3203
Low0.30340.3034
Average0.30680.3130
Change-0.68%-2.25%
1 PHP to LSL stats

The performance of PHP to LSL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3102 and a 30 day low of 0.3034. This means the 30 day average was 0.3068. The change for PHP to LSL was -0.68.

The performance of PHP to LSL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3203 and a 90 day low of 0.3034. This means the 90 day average was 0.3130. The change for PHP to LSL was -2.25.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Lesotho Loti
1 PHP0.30593 LSL
5 PHP1.52966 LSL
10 PHP3.05932 LSL
20 PHP6.11864 LSL
50 PHP15.29660 LSL
100 PHP30.59320 LSL
250 PHP76.48300 LSL
500 PHP152.96600 LSL
1000 PHP305.93200 LSL
2000 PHP611.86400 LSL
5000 PHP1,529.66000 LSL
10000 PHP3,059.32000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Philippine Peso
1 LSL3.26870 PHP
5 LSL16.34350 PHP
10 LSL32.68700 PHP
20 LSL65.37400 PHP
50 LSL163.43500 PHP
100 LSL326.87000 PHP
250 LSL817.17500 PHP
500 LSL1,634.35000 PHP
1000 LSL3,268.70000 PHP
2000 LSL6,537.40000 PHP
5000 LSL16,343.50000 PHP
10000 LSL32,687.00000 PHP