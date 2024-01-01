Philippine pesos to Jamaican dollars today

Convert PHP to JMD at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = J$2.725 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:22
PHP to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

JMD
1 PHP to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.81012.8285
Low2.72482.6658
Average2.77152.7647
Change-2.46%1.77%
1 PHP to JMD stats

The performance of PHP to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.8101 and a 30 day low of 2.7248. This means the 30 day average was 2.7715. The change for PHP to JMD was -2.46.

The performance of PHP to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.8285 and a 90 day low of 2.6658. This means the 90 day average was 2.7647. The change for PHP to JMD was 1.77.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Jamaican Dollar
1 PHP2.72480 JMD
5 PHP13.62400 JMD
10 PHP27.24800 JMD
20 PHP54.49600 JMD
50 PHP136.24000 JMD
100 PHP272.48000 JMD
250 PHP681.20000 JMD
500 PHP1,362.40000 JMD
1000 PHP2,724.80000 JMD
2000 PHP5,449.60000 JMD
5000 PHP13,624.00000 JMD
10000 PHP27,248.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 JMD0.36700 PHP
5 JMD1.83500 PHP
10 JMD3.67000 PHP
20 JMD7.34000 PHP
50 JMD18.35000 PHP
100 JMD36.70000 PHP
250 JMD91.75000 PHP
500 JMD183.50000 PHP
1000 JMD367.00000 PHP
2000 JMD734.00000 PHP
5000 JMD1,835.00000 PHP
10000 JMD3,670.00000 PHP