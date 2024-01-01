Philippine pesos to Jersey pounds today

Convert PHP to JEP at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = £0.01332 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:21
PHP to JEP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

JEP
1 PHP to JEPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01350.0137
Low0.01320.0132
Average0.01340.0135
Change0.23%0.15%
1 PHP to JEP stats

The performance of PHP to JEP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0135 and a 30 day low of 0.0132. This means the 30 day average was 0.0134. The change for PHP to JEP was 0.23.

The performance of PHP to JEP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0137 and a 90 day low of 0.0132. This means the 90 day average was 0.0135. The change for PHP to JEP was 0.15.

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3820.9261.5020.7711,379.23151.8757.115
1 CAD0.72410.671.0870.558998.104109.9075.149
1 EUR1.081.49211.6220.8321,489.29163.997.683
1 AUD0.6660.920.61610.513918.084101.0964.736

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Jersey pound
1 PHP0.01332 JEP
5 PHP0.06659 JEP
10 PHP0.13318 JEP
20 PHP0.26637 JEP
50 PHP0.66592 JEP
100 PHP1.33184 JEP
250 PHP3.32960 JEP
500 PHP6.65920 JEP
1000 PHP13.31840 JEP
2000 PHP26.63680 JEP
5000 PHP66.59200 JEP
10000 PHP133.18400 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Philippine Peso
1 JEP75.08410 PHP
5 JEP375.42050 PHP
10 JEP750.84100 PHP
20 JEP1,501.68200 PHP
50 JEP3,754.20500 PHP
100 JEP7,508.41000 PHP
250 JEP18,771.02500 PHP
500 JEP37,542.05000 PHP
1000 JEP75,084.10000 PHP
2000 JEP150,168.20000 PHP
5000 JEP375,420.50000 PHP
10000 JEP750,841.00000 PHP