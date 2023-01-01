1 thousand Jersey pounds to Philippine pesos

Convert JEP to PHP at the real exchange rate

1000 jep
71166.70 php

1.00000 JEP = 71.16670 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:27
1 EUR10.861441.0945591.06321.464891.626010.9478118.7339
1 GBP1.1608511.27055105.7061.700441.887471.1002621.7462
1 USD0.913650.787061183.19691.338351.485550.8659517.1156
1 INR0.01098140.009460220.012019710.01608650.01785590.01040840.205724

How to convert Jersey pounds to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Philippine Peso
1 JEP71.16670 PHP
5 JEP355.83350 PHP
10 JEP711.66700 PHP
20 JEP1423.33400 PHP
50 JEP3558.33500 PHP
100 JEP7116.67000 PHP
250 JEP17791.67500 PHP
500 JEP35583.35000 PHP
1000 JEP71166.70000 PHP
2000 JEP142333.40000 PHP
5000 JEP355833.50000 PHP
10000 JEP711667.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Jersey pound
1 PHP0.01405 JEP
5 PHP0.07026 JEP
10 PHP0.14052 JEP
20 PHP0.28103 JEP
50 PHP0.70257 JEP
100 PHP1.40515 JEP
250 PHP3.51287 JEP
500 PHP7.02575 JEP
1000 PHP14.05150 JEP
2000 PHP28.10300 JEP
5000 PHP70.25750 JEP
10000 PHP140.51500 JEP