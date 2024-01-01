Philippine pesos to Icelandic krónas today

Convert PHP to ISK at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = kr2.383 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:21
PHP to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

ISK
1 PHP to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.41842.4647
Low2.36682.3591
Average2.39432.4154
Change-1.09%0.85%
1 PHP to ISK stats

The performance of PHP to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.4184 and a 30 day low of 2.3668. This means the 30 day average was 2.3943. The change for PHP to ISK was -1.09.

The performance of PHP to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.4647 and a 90 day low of 2.3591. This means the 90 day average was 2.4154. The change for PHP to ISK was 0.85.

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3820.9261.5020.7711,379.23151.8757.115
1 CAD0.72410.671.0870.558998.104109.9075.149
1 EUR1.081.49211.6220.8321,489.29163.997.683
1 AUD0.6660.920.61610.513918.084101.0964.736

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Icelandic Króna
1 PHP2.38319 ISK
5 PHP11.91595 ISK
10 PHP23.83190 ISK
20 PHP47.66380 ISK
50 PHP119.15950 ISK
100 PHP238.31900 ISK
250 PHP595.79750 ISK
500 PHP1,191.59500 ISK
1000 PHP2,383.19000 ISK
2000 PHP4,766.38000 ISK
5000 PHP11,915.95000 ISK
10000 PHP23,831.90000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Philippine Peso
1 ISK0.41961 PHP
5 ISK2.09803 PHP
10 ISK4.19606 PHP
20 ISK8.39212 PHP
50 ISK20.98030 PHP
100 ISK41.96060 PHP
250 ISK104.90150 PHP
500 ISK209.80300 PHP
1000 ISK419.60600 PHP
2000 ISK839.21200 PHP
5000 ISK2,098.03000 PHP
10000 ISK4,196.06000 PHP