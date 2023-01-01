20 Philippine pesos to Icelandic krónas

Convert PHP to ISK at the real exchange rate

20 php
49.06 isk

1.00000 PHP = 2.45308 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.32340.90561.467030.7843141288.1141.027.10005
1 CAD0.75562910.6842921.108530.592651973.326106.5595.36501
1 EUR1.104251.4613611.619970.8660951422.38155.7357.84023
1 AUD0.681650.9020960.61729710.534627878.03396.12634.83975

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Icelandic Króna
1 PHP2.45308 ISK
5 PHP12.26540 ISK
10 PHP24.53080 ISK
20 PHP49.06160 ISK
50 PHP122.65400 ISK
100 PHP245.30800 ISK
250 PHP613.27000 ISK
500 PHP1226.54000 ISK
1000 PHP2453.08000 ISK
2000 PHP4906.16000 ISK
5000 PHP12265.40000 ISK
10000 PHP24530.80000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Philippine Peso
1 ISK0.40765 PHP
5 ISK2.03825 PHP
10 ISK4.07651 PHP
20 ISK8.15302 PHP
50 ISK20.38255 PHP
100 ISK40.76510 PHP
250 ISK101.91275 PHP
500 ISK203.82550 PHP
1000 ISK407.65100 PHP
2000 ISK815.30200 PHP
5000 ISK2038.25500 PHP
10000 ISK4076.51000 PHP